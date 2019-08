Researchers from LeaseVan.co.uk have revealed some of the most obscure rules that drivers could fall foul of when parking on a public road. Here are 10 of the strangest UK parking laws to be aware of to ensure you avoid being fined by authorities.

1. Don't save a space Using wheelie bins, cones or other objects to reserve a parking space near your house or work space could result in a fine, as it may be regarded as causing a dangerous obstruction on the road.

2. Leave the lights on Vehicles parking on a road where the speed limit is more than 30mph, facing away from the traffic or outside of a designated parking area should technically have their side lights on overnight to help prevent collisions.

3. Check all mirrors Drivers and passengers need to check all of their mirrors before exiting a parked vehicle as it is always the responsibility of occupants to ensure opening doors will not impede passing pedestrians, cyclists or other vehicles.

4. Avoid the pavement Parking on the pavement has been outlawed by default in London since the 1970s, unless permission is otherwise granted. For the rest of the UK, the practice isn't allowed where it might cause an obstruction.

