Alternative service arrangements during Uig ferry terminal closure

Due to infrastructure upgrades, including the replacement of the linkspan, by Highland Council at Uig the port will close for a period from September 2021.

During this period CalMac will operate an alternative service between Ullapool and Lochmaddy, with no direct service to Tarbert.

Tarbert passengers and traffic will be re-directed via the Stornoway - Ullapool service with additional capacity being provided on the route to provide additional support.

Tenders for the work will be returned shortly and contractors have been asked to supply details about the duration of the work, which is currently being estimated at around 12 weeks.

The timing of the work timing has been determined to coincide with the lowest carrying levels to minimise disruption.

These arrangements have been agreed by CalMac and the rest of the Skye Triangle Infrastructure Steering Group (Transport Scotland, CMAL, Highland Council and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar) as the best option available to minimise disruption.

“While this closure is some time away, we are keen to engage with customers as early as possible to understand their requirements.

“This will ensure a detailed service continuity plan in development is reflective of their needs and allow us to communicate alternative service arrangements as early as possible,” said CalMac’s Director of Operations, Robert Morrison.

“Some disruption will be unavoidable but early planning should allow us to mitigate this as much as possible.”

CalMac will be setting up community information events in the coming months to keep customers informed of alternative timetable arrangements.