Another strike at Stornoway airport on June 12th as Loganair moves to reduce impact of the action on travellers

Loganair has taken steps to lessen the impact of industrial action by air traffic control staff at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) airports, announced by the Prospect union for Wednesday, June 12th.

The airline will be cancelling services to and from Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh on this date as a result.

Changes will also apply to certain Loganair schedules on the day before and the day after the stoppage (June 11th and June 13th), and there will be some extra services on affected routes on these dates to enable customers to replan their journeys.

All customers on flights cancelled as a result of the dispute will receive a notification from Loganair once the update to our reservations system is complete.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “We regret this ongoing dispute by air traffic control staff is leading to further disruption to Loganair’s customers.

“We will do all that we reasonably can to help them re-plan their journeys on alternative flights and days.”

“The behaviour of the Prospect union is increasingly bizarre.

“It’s full-time official met with MSPs for a briefing at the Scottish Parliament yesterday (Wednesday) and made no mention of a new strike date, yet one was announced within an hour of the end of that session.

“It begs the question as to who is really pulling the strings in this dispute.

“It was also highlighted that a new offer was expected from HIAL on which the union would need to consult its members.

“We warmly welcome that opportunity for the action to be resolved, but regrettably, our customers are faced with another day of travel disruption in the meantime.”

Loganair’s website gives details of the latest and up to date times of all its flights at www.loganair.co.uk