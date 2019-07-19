Apology for disruption at Island airports

HIAL Managing Director Inglis Lyon has apologised for the disruption this further round of strike action will cause and urged the Prospect union to get back round the table and help deliver a solution to its long-running pay dispute.

My Lyon said HIAL is fully prepared for three days of industrial action, which will see six of its airports closed due to strike action by air traffic controllers.

The strikes were called following the rejection of HIAL’s latest offer on July 4. The offer rejected by Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) comprised a retention allowance that would have seen ATCOs benefit from an additional £10,000 over a five-year period.

Prospect presented a counter offer that significantly exceeds the flexibility and affordability of a publicly owned organisation.

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s Managing Director said: “We deeply regret the inconvenience and upset to hundreds of passengers affected by the strike action.

“We wish to find a resolution to this dispute as soon as possible and would urge Prospect to sit down with us once again to find some common ground on which we can arrive at a negotiated settlement.

“Our position has been consistent throughout. We can only deliver an affordable settlement within the terms of Public Sector Pay Policy.”

The following airports will be closed to air traffic:

Sunday 21 July 2019: Inverness Airport

Monday 22 July 2019: Sumburgh Airport, Kirkwall Airport

Tuesday 23 July 2019: Stornoway Airport, Benbecula Airport, Dundee Airport