Clans take to the skies with Scotland’s Airline

Scotland’s Clans are taking to the skies – as the new names carried by Loganair’s Embraer Regional Jet aircraft.

The first of the 13 aircraft to carry its new name – Clan Stewart (Clann Stiubhart in Gaelic) – entered service with Loganair earlier this month.

It’s already been followed into the air by Clan MacAulay (Clann MhicAmhlaigh), Clan Kinnaird (Clann ChinnAird) and Clan Strachan as the airline’s expanding fleet of jets progressively receives the distinctive tartan tails.

In common with the rest of Loganair’s fleet in which aircraft are named after regions and islands of Scotland, the Clan names will also appear in Gaelic on the right side of the aircraft.

Sporting the new titles, the Embraer jet aircraft will be flying to destinations further afield than many the airline has traditionally served up until now: The tartan tails will land in Germany, Norway, Belgium and Denmark throughout summer 2019. With the additions, the Glasgow-based carrier become the fifth largest UK airline by number of flights.

One of the jets will also be named Clan Logan – a nod to the airline’s 57-year history and its Clan Loganair frequent flyer programme, which rewards frequent customers with points for each journey which can then be exchanged for free-of-charge flights.

In the 18 months since its launch, Clan Loganair has amassed a strong following, with over 50,000 members.

Loganair’s Managing Director Jonathan Hinkles said: “The new Clan names for our jet fleet reflect Loganair’s pride in its Scottish heritage. Since our tartan tails first took to the skies 18 months ago, the Loganair aircraft have become instantly recognisable at airports far beyond Scotland – and this summer will see our largest ever schedule of flights, spreading our wings beyond our traditional Scottish heartlands.

“Equally, it’s vitally important that we work hard to ensure Loganair’s origins in Scotland are reflected through all that we do, and we can think of no better way than naming our aircraft after a broad selection of Clans.”