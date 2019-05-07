Easier check-in at Glasgow airport for Island passengers

Loganair’s check-in and bag-drop desks are moving to a more convenient location at Glasgow Airport from May 7th.

The new home for the check-in areas will be at Desks 34 and 35, which will significantly reduce the walking distance for customers as they arrive at the airport and after check-in before reaching the security clearance area - when compared to their previous position at Desks 1 and 2.

Loganair worked closely with the airport to arrange a more convenient location for customers, many of which check-in hold luggage due to the airline’s generous 20kg baggage allowance.

Maurice Boyle, Loganair’s Director of Operations said: “We’re always looking at ways to improve customer journeys, making their experience of travelling with Loganair as enjoyable as possible. Listening to feedback, the position of our check-in desks at Glasgow Airport was an important consideration for customers so we’ve worked with the team in Glasgow to situate them in much handier position.

“Ahead of our busiest ever summer schedule which includes new routes from Glasgow to Dusseldorf and London Southend, we’re pleased to make things easier for our loyal customers in any way we can.”