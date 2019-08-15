Frustration for islanders as ferry capacity issues continue

Capacity issues on the ferries network continue to cause difficulties for islanders and once again, Isles MP Angus MacNeil is calling on The Scottish Government to take action to alleviate the problem.

Mr MacNeil has been calling on the Scottish Government to implement changes to the booking system and release bookings of deck space in stages, Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse MSP has previously told Mr MacNeil that he is keen to address this issue.

Commenting Angus MacNeil MP said: “Our ferries are a lifeline service and all travellers must be able to access these ferries.

“This is why I have been calling on the Scottish Government to make changes to the booking system that will allow a percentage of car deck bookings to be released prior to departure.

“When CalMac open bookings they could open it to 70% of bookings, then a month prior to travel they could release another 20% of bookings and sell the remaining 10% during the week of travel.

“This is a solution that would help individuals and businesses who need to travel at short notice.

“I am aware of people unable to make a booking in August as ferries seem to have been booked far in advance.”