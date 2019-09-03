Highlands and Islands to be world’s first zero-emission aviation region

The Scottish Government has announced ambitious plans for the Highlands and Islands to “lead the way” in tackling climate change, by becoming the world’s first zero-emission aviation region.

Plans outlined by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today (Tuesday) include decarbonising all aspects of HIAL airport operations, collaborating with Norway on e-aircraft projects and other sustainable aviation technology initiatives, and creating the world’s first zero emission aviation region in the Highlands and Islands.

Aviation contributes about 2% of the world’s global carbon emissions, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan, said: “Convenient, green transport links are essential for tackling climate change, creating jobs for the Highlands and Islands, and growing our economy.

“Scotland has already shown global leadership on climate change - becoming one of the first countries to declare a climate emergency, and including a fair share of international aviation and shipping emissions in its statutory climate targets.

“Air connectivity is critical for the Highlands and Islands, and the publicly-owned Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) creates a unique opportunity for us to lead the charge to zero emission aviation.

“These bold measures will make the Highlands and Islands a globally attractive region – as well as ensuring that Scotland remains at the forefront of the fight against climate change.

“We are leading the way with these ambitious plans, taking the necessary action to protect our country and our planet for future generations.”