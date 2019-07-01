Information on changes to bus services in the Western Isles

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has today (Monday) issued further information in relation to the Redesign of Public Bus Services.

Last week, Councillors unanimously agreed a Redesign process which aimed to protect front line transport services.

Option 4, which was selected by members will see some reduction in services.

However, school transport for both entitled and non-entitled pupils will remain unchanged.

Option 4 provides a very similar service to that currently provided.

There will be a slight reduction in the number of bus runs and more route sharing to multiple districts.

Commuter services to and from Stornoway for both 8am and 9 am start times and 6pm departure.

There will be reduced middle of the day services.

The current evening services for all areas are contracted to continue to end March 2020.

The increase in the Community Transport Fund will allow capacity for bespoke solutions for areas of particular need thereafter.

More information about the new timetables will be available on the Comhairle website after the Comhairle advises the tenderers of the outcome of their bids and the due process has been completed.

The questions and answers from the 9 area Community Conversations, which took place last week, are now available online see: HERE