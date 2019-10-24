Less luggage allowance for Loganair’s Fly customers

Loganair has launched its new website, offering clearer information and navigation for customers and making site access from mobile devices much easier than before.

As part of the updates the airline is also making some changes to its ticket types.

Loganair is reducing the complimentary hold baggage allowance for Fly customers to 15kg, in line with guidance publicly provided by the airline in recent weeks.

Loganair remains the only UK airline to offer a free hold baggage allowance with every fare and one of only two airlines to offer a full baggage allowance for infants under the age of two even where they don’t have their own seat. Student fares, offering increased baggage allowances, will be unchanged and the provisions for customers travelling for medical treatment through NHS patient travel will also remain unchanged.

The airline is also offering greater value for customers purchasing the FlyFlex and FlyFlex + mid and upper tier tickets.

FlyFlex customers can now benefit from an extra 3kg of hold luggage (now 23kg in total), the option to select preferred seats on the aircraft and an increased number of Clan Loganair reward points for every journey.

Fly Flex + customers will now receive new missed flight protection, with the option to purchase a reduced rate rescue fare at the airport on the day if they missed their original departure, and the ability to select preferred seats on the aircraft.

They will continue to benefit from a 30kg luggage allowance and, at airports where these facilities are available, fast track security and executive lounge access.

Both the mid-tier and upper-tier ticket types can still change their flight without incurring a change fee.

All fares will be eligible for 6kg of hand baggage and include a complimentary on-board snack and refreshment.

Kay Ryan, Commercial Director at Loganair said: “We’re always looking for ways to further improve our overall product offering and customers who regularly travel on FlyFlex tickets have indicated a requirement for an increased baggage allowance.

“Frequent flyers who opt for Fly Flex+ tickets will be reassured by the newly introduced missed flight protection option – providing peace of mind in the event of unforeseen circumstances.”

“Despite making a slight reduction to Fly fare hold baggage allowance, we remain the only major carrier in the UK to include a free checked-in bag with every fare.

“Customers will still be able to split their luggage across two smaller bags and can pool their allowance – so a family of four on Fly tickets would have a total allowance of 60kgs.

“We’ve kept our excess baggage charges the same - the lowest of any UK airline – and we’ll continue to offer a free checked baggage allowance for infants, the only short-haul airline to do so.

“Since we began flying as Scotland’s Airline two years ago, we’ve made a number of changes designed to improve overall customer experience including opening check-in earlier, introducing on-line check-in and boarding passes and most recently, unveiling the Loganair App.”

The changes to each fare type will only apply to new bookings made after October 23rd.

Customers who have booked before this date will travel with the terms and baggage allowances stated on their ticket confirmation provided at the time of booking.