Lib Dem plan could isolate Scottish Islands

The SNP have criticised Liberal Democrat leadership candidate Sir Ed Davey, who said he would consider banning domestic flights in the UK to combat climate change.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan said the move was “out of touch” and that the move could “isolate Scotland’s islands”.

In response to the global climate change issue, the SNP Scottish Government was the first in the UK to declare a climate emergency and has already introduced world-leading legislation to tackle the climate challenge.

Commenting, Alasdair Allan MSP said: “The Liberal Democrats are so out of touch with Scotland that they fail to consider how their plans to tackle climate change could in fact isolate Scotland’s islands.

“Many people and businesses in island communities like Shetland, Orkney and Na h-Eileanan an Iar rely on domestic flights as a lifeline for access to services, work and their families.

“While the SNP has led the way on tackling the climate crisis, by declaring a climate emergency in Scotland and introducing world-leading climate legislation, this work cannot be at the cost of our islands.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to play their part in the fight against climate change, but a blanket approach like this would seriously harm Scotland’s islands’ economy and communities.

“They need representatives who will fight for their interests and understand their needs.”