Loganair advice to customers booked to connect to Thomas Cook flights

Loganair today moved to reassure its customers who have holidays booked with its interline partner Thomas Cook, which today went out of business.

These customers will be able to re-book on a Loganair flight connecting to any rearranged element of a holiday where seats are available. Any change fee and difference in fare that would normally apply on the same route will be waived.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “We’re saddened to hear of the closure of Thomas Cook, and thoughts are with its dedicated staff who are at risk of redundancy. We recognise too that many Loganair customers will have holiday and travel plans made with Thomas Cook which will now need to be re-arranged, and we’ll do what we can to help.”

Customers who have a booking to connect to a Thomas Cook flight or holiday, are asked to:

Focus on re-arranging the other elements of their holiday first, then call on 0344 800 2855 with their Loganair booking reference.

Loganair will then re-book them onto any flight on the same route where seats are available, waiving the change fee and/or difference in fare that would normally apply.

If there is a need to fly on a different route to meet re-arranged holiday plans, Loganair will again waive change fees, although there may be a small charge to reflect the difference in fare between the original route and the new route booked, based on exactly the same ticket and fare type.

Customers who decide to delay their holiday can put their Loganair flights on hold for up to six months. This facility to make changes to a Loganair booking will be available for until October 7, giving time to re-arrange travel plans.

The CAA has set up a special website at www.thomascook.caa.co.uk to provide information and guidance to customers on the various aspects of ATOL claims, repatriation and refunds.