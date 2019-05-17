Loganair cancels Stornoway services due to industrial action

Loganair has cancelled six flights to and from Stornoway on Tuesday 21 May as a result of the continuing “work to rule” action by HIAL Air Traffic Control staff.

The flights affected are:

LM341 Edinburgh-Stornoway

LM342 Stornoway-Edinburgh

LM470 Glasgow-Stornoway

LM471 Stornoway-Glasgow

LM478 Glasgow-Stornoway

LM479 Stornoway-Glasgow

Customers booked on the above flights are being contacted and offered alternative travel on other Loganair services on the same day; the opportunity to change their booking to travel a day either side of the cancellations; or to cancel their Loganair reservation and obtain a full refund.

A spokesman for Loganair said: “We sincerely regret that these cancellations have become necessary as a result of the Work to Rule by HIAL Air Traffic Control staff. We had proposed alternative timings for the opening and closure of Stornoway Airport on Tuesday to minimise disruption to our flights and customers which would still have met the Air Traffic Controllers’ mandatory safety breaks during their working day, but these proposals have been summarily dismissed due to the ongoing industrial action, leaving us with no choice but to cancel flights.

“It is increasingly difficult to see how this dispute will ever be resolved if the parties to it – Prospect and HIAL – do not even have any talks scheduled to progress a settlement. The impact is falling exclusively on Loganair’s customers, aircrews and ground staff and it’s wholly unacceptable for both parties to allow a prolonged stand-off to develop in the way that we are now seeing.”