Loganair helps Western Isles organisations take off

A sponsorship initiative established by Loganair to support communities across the Highlands and Islands has helped 75 different organisations in the last year.

Donating almost £50,000 worth of pro-bono flights to groups across its network, the Loganair Community Fund has backed a diverse mix of charities, community groups, arts organisations and local trusts, in addition to its strategic corporate partnership with CLAN Cancer Support.

Highlights of the airline’s activity gifting free and discounted flight tickets to a number of different sports clubs across Scotland’s islands including Shetland Rugby Club, Stornoway Athletics Club and Orkney Football Club.

It backed the arts by assisting festivals in some of Scotland’s most remote communities including HebCelt and EDF in the Western Isles, Scottish Ballet’s Highland Fling, the Islay Book Festival and Orkney’s St Magnus.

Loganair donated hundreds of tickets as raffle prizes to small organisations throughout the Scottish section of its network and also assisted many private individuals with discounted travel in the past 12 months.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s Commercial Director said: “Scotland’s Highlands and Islands are an integral part of Loganair’s history, so we’re pleased to be able to provide assistance to such a plethora of incredible organisations.

“We get lots of requests each day and unfortunately can’t help everybody but despite the volume of approaches we do try to lend a hand.

“It’s always really interesting to hear about all the fantastic initiatives, organisations and projects which are taking place right across Scotland – with so many people involved in such great causes.”

The airline has also announced it will be supporting a number of upcoming CLAN Cancer projects, a partnership which was established in 2017. Loganair is sponsoring the charity’s James Ball themed Thunderball while also donating tickets for its Aberdeen to London Southend route as raffle prizes.

CLAN employees will be given free of charge seats to connect them with the charity’s bases in Shetland and Orkney and Loganair will once again take part in Go Purple Week in September.