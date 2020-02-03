More Theory Tests for Stornoway Learners

Learner drivers in Stornoway will receive an improved service as the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) doubles the number of theory tests available from 15 February 2020.

Last year DVSA held workshops across the Highlands and Islands to find out how to improve theory test provision.

Candidates reported that they were keen to see more tests available in Stornoway.

Following this feedback, DVSA and Pearson Vue, that run the theory test, will be opening a new centre at Customs House on Quay Street.

In 2019 DVSA carried out more than 500 theory tests in Stornoway.

Moving to the new site means up to 500 extra tests slots a year will be available for candidates.

The last day of testing at the old site (Caladh Inn) will be February 4th.

DVSA Chief Driving Examiner Mark Winn said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“The theory test plays a vital role in making sure candidates’ know the theory behind safe driving.

“DVSA have listened to the needs of our customers and we’re pleased to be able to provide candidates with an improved service in Stornoway.”