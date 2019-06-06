Planned airport strike suspended

A planned one day strike at Highlands and Islands Airports in June has been called off.

Air traffic controllers had been due to walk out again on 12th June over a pay dispute which would have impacted flights from Stornoway, Benbecula and Inverness.

But now strike action has been averted.

HIAL Managing Director Inglis Lyon said: “Following consideration of a further proposal from HIAL, Prospect has advised this morning, Wednesday 5th June, it has suspended strike action planned for Wednesday, 12th June. The proposal recognises the skills of our Air Traffic Control Officers (ATCOs) and the importance of delivering air traffic management services for the future and is within the flexibility granted by the Scottish Government to examine a retention allowance for ATCOs.

“We are pleased Prospect has taken the decision to suspend strike action to allow consultation on our offer to take place. During the period of consultation Prospect has advised the work to rule will remain in place.

“Our aim is to resolve this dispute as soon as possible and we will, of course, continue to engage with Prospect as it consults members on our proposal.”