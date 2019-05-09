Strike will impact Western Isles airports

Western Isles airports will be impacted by a planned strike at Highlands and Islands (HIAL) airports on May 23rd.

Benbecula and Stornoway, along with Inverness, Dundee, Kirkwall, Sumburgh and Wick will be affected.

Talking about the planned action, HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon, said: “We are bitterly disappointed talks have not delivered a resolution.

“The union continues to insist on a double-digit wage increase that greatly exceeds government pay policy.

“In addition, the evidence provided in the analysis of air traffic controller pay at non-HIAL airports that Prospect jointly undertook with HIAL does not support a double-digit pay award.

“We are progressing on the assumption strike action will go ahead. We will work closely with our airlines to minimise potential disruption wherever possible.”

