Western Isles’ ferry future - make your views known to Transport Scotland

The future of long-term ferry options in the Western Isles is currently being appraised.

Transport Scotland has commissioned Peter Brett Associates (PBA), now part of international consultancy Stantec, to evaluate the long-term options for the ferry routes to, from and within the Outer Hebrides.

As part of its ongoing consultation with service users, stakeholders and representative bodies across the islands, PBA consultants will be hosting a series of drop-in sessions to inform the public and give residents an opportunity to raise any questions.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has made repeated calls for improvements to the Calmac ferry fleet across all of the Clyde and Hebrides network and recently went on the record to state that they believe the need for new investment is ‘urgent’.

In a letter to Minister for Energy and Islands, Paul Wheelhouse, in April, the Council said that there was strong evidence to support the replacement of at least four major ferries which have been in service since the 1980s.

Talking about the opportunities for the public to make their veiws known on the Islands’ ferry network, a council spokesman said this week: “We would certainly encourage people to make their views known on what are vitally important services for our communities.”

Drop-in sessions

Lewis: Monday 20th May, 16:00-19:30, Bridge Community Centre, Stornoway

Harris: Tuesday 21st May, 16:00-19:30, Tarbert Community Centre

