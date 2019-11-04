Wise Blood filming expected to cause traffic disruption

Local residents and businesses are asked to note that there may be minor disruption to traffic in some locations while film production ‘Wise Blood’ are shooting at various Lewis locations in the coming weeks.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are working closely with the production to facilitate their filming activity whilst ensuring minimum disruption locally.

Residents in the Carloway area are particularly asked to note that the north-west section of the Pentland Road (from the junction to Breasclete onward to Carloway village) will be closed on the following dates and times:

Monday 4th November: 7:30am – 5pm

Tuesday 5th November: 7:30am – 5pm

Other affected areas are:

Thursday 7th November: Traffic Control on the B895 (Gress to Tolsta)

Friday 8th November: Traffic Control on the B895 (Gress to Tolsta)

Saturday 9th November: Parking disruption South Beach Street, Stornoway

Friday 15th November: Traffic Control on the A866 (at Flesherin, Point)

Monday 25th November: AM – Parking South Beach Street, Stornoway

PM - Traffic Control North Beach Street to South Beach Street

Thursday 28th November: Traffic Control Cromwell Street, Stornoway

*Please note dates, times & locations may be subject to change – in that event further public notice will be published.

The production would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by this activity and will be making a donation to local community causes in gratitude at the patience and welcome extend by local islanders.

A spokesperson for the Comhairle said: “We are delighted that Wise Blood have chosen to come to Lewis to make this film and warmly welcome the cast and crew for the duration of their stay here.

“The investment such productions bring in terms of spend and job opportunities is significant, as well as the added benefit of promoting our islands on the global stage.

“However we do recognise that whilst the filming activity is ongoing there can be low-level disruption for local residents and we are grateful for people’s patience and co-operation with that aspect of the project.”