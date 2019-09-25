Work is gearing up to begin on Harris harbour project

A £14.3 million contract has been awarded by Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) to civil engineering and building contractor, RJ McLeod Limited, to carry out upgrade works at Tarbert Ferry Terminal in Harris.

The civil engineering works for the initial phase of the harbour project, including pier reconstruction and extension, land reclamation and seabed dredging.

The work will commence in October and is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

CalMac will continue to operate ferry services during the works.

A new terminal building will be constructed after the completion of the civil engineering works. This will be procured separately, at a later date.

The work at Tarbert is part of the Skye Triangle Infrastructure Project, which involves significant harbour upgrades at the three ports at Tarbert, Lochmaddy and Uig.

The work is designed to improve and modernise harbour facilities and prepare the way for new vessels.

Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands, Paul Wheelhouse, said: “It is great to see the planned upgrade of Tarbert Ferry Terminal moving forward with the award of this contract, which has been competitively tendered.

“Work can now begin on the construction phase of the project which will deliver an improved experience for the passengers who use these key services.

“This is just the first phase of our ambitious plans for the facilities at the three ports of Lochmaddy, Uig and Tarbert through the Skye Triangle Infrastructure project and I look forward to seeing the hard work involved come to fruition, with this particular phase improving connectivity for the Western Isles.”

Brian Sydney, senior civil engineer, CMAL, said: “We have been planning this upgrade project since 2016 and it is great to finally reach the construction stage.

“The project is part of CMAL’s ongoing harbour upgrade programme.

“Given the age and condition of the existing infrastructure at Tarbert, the ferry service will benefit from this investment to modernise and optimise operations.

“Once completed, passengers travelling to and from Tarbert will benefit from a much-improved harbour and ferry experience.”

CMAL is planning to hold a public meeting in Tarbert next month to provide the local community with more details on the programme of works.