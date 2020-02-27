Young people in the Islands to benefit from free bus travel

Around 67,000 young people in the Highlands & Islands are set to benefit from free bus travel from January 2021 after a deal was met to pass the Scottish Government Budget.

The new concessionary scheme was set out in the Scottish Government’s budget, which will give free bus travel to those aged 18 and under.

Latest figures produced by National Records of Scotland estimate there were 67,000 of people aged between 5 and 18 in the Highlands & Islands in 2018.

The Scottish Government will undertake work on design and due diligence with a view to introducing such a scheme in January 2021.

Commenting, SNP MSP Maree Todd said: “Free bus travel will be an enormous benefit to young people in the Highlands & Islands – keeping money in their pockets and improving their opportunities to work, study and socialise.

“Alongside the £500 million investment in bus infrastructure previously announced by the Scottish Government, this radical and innovative approach will help deliver a step change in the use of public transport.

“Encouraging the use of public transport is an essential part of our world-leading efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

“Concessionary travel has brought enormous benefits to those aged over 60 and I’m delighted that it will now be extended to young people.”