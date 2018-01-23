The Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has paid tribute to former Councillor, Rev Kenneth M Macdonald, who passed away aged 83 on Saturday 20th January 2018.

Rev Macdonald was elected to represent the new Coll ward when Comhairle nan Eilean Siar was formed in 1974, serving until 1976. He then went on to serve in the ministry at Rosskeen Free Church, near Alness.

Convener, Norman A Macdonald, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Reta, the children, the grandchildren, the wider family circle and his friends. We are very much aware of the enormous efforts he and his family made to find their daughter, Alison, who went missing in August 1981 in Kashmir.”

The Comhairle flag in Stornoway is flying at half-mast.