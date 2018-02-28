The Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has paid tribute to former Councillor, Catherine MacEachen, who passed away aged 92 on Saturday 24th February 2018.

Born on Sunamul Island, Benbecula in 1925 and following her early education at Balivanich School, Catherine moved to Glasgow to work in two hospitals until she was old enough to begin her nursing and midwifery training at the Eastern District Hospital on Duke Street.

Catherine pursued her nursing career in a number of places including Glasgow, University College Hospital London, Cambridge, Harrogate, Helensburgh, Falkirk and Taynuilt, before returning to Benbecula in 1955, when she married Donald Alex MacEachen, who predeceased her in 1975.

She continued in district nursing covering, at different times, every district from Harris to Barra, before working permanently for many years on the Grogarry, South Uist district.

For the eight years up to her retirement in 1985, she relocated to the Benbecula district.

She was always willing to share her knowledge and became a Practical Work Teacher, training and tutoring student maternity nurses in both Stornoway and Aberdeen.

Catherine was also a member of the Western Isles Health Board.

Convener, Norman A Macdonald, said: “Catherine was a dedicated and committed carer in her community and also served the Benbecula Ward as an elected representative on the Comhairle between 1980 and 1982.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her son, Alasdair, her daughter, Angela, the two grandchildren, Ronald and Allan, the wider family circle and her friends.”