The Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has paid tribute to former Councillor, Alasdair MacIlwraith, who passed away aged 89 on Saturday 3rd March 2018.

Born in 1928 and following his early education at Boroughmuir School in Edinburgh, Alasdair studied Law at Edinburgh University between 1945 and 1949.

Convener, Norman A Macdonald, said: “Alasdair represented the Paible Community on the Comhairle between 1990 and 1994. He was also the Secretary of the North Uist Community Council between 1989 and 1990. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who knew him.”