Tributes to Nicolson Pupil

Floral tributes have been laid at the Nicolson Institute following the death of a 15 year old pupil, Anton Michael, on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the school around 2.30pm and transferred him to the Western Isles Hospital, but it was later confirmed that he had died.

A statement from the Outer Hebrides Chief Officer’s Group for Public Protection was made following the the tragic incident.

It detailed: “The members of the Chief Officer’s Group, wish to convey their heartfelt sympathies to the family of Anton Michael at this sad time, and would ask that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with their loss.

“The exceptional work done by staff from all agencies, especially school staff, is greatly appreciated by all.

“The staff were met with very difficult circumstances, but did everything humanly possible to save Anton.

“The death of a young person is felt throughout the whole of the Islands and beyond and our thoughts are with the pupils at the school and the wider community.

“A 24 hour confidential support line and counselling service (01851 705600) is in place for anyone who may have been affected by Anton’s death and we would encourage everyone to use this service or other support services that may already be available to them.”

Rector at the Nicolson, Frances Murray had paid tribute to Anton, saying he was a lovely young man, who was well regarded by staff and pupils and who had made a positive contribution to the school.

Amongst the flowers, there were several touching messages paid to the fourth year pupil, including:

“Those we love don’t go away.

“They walk beside us every day…

“Unseen, unheard but always near.

“Still loved, still missed and very dear.”

As a mark of respect, the school concert has been postponed and all Christmas events put off until next term.