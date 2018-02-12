Triumphant at the FilmG awards

FilmG has announced the winners of this year’s Gaelic short-film awards.

Lewis-based John Murdo MacAulay, won two of the top awards with his film, ‘Mar a Thachair do Dh’fhear a Sgur a Dhol Dhan Eaglais’ (The Man Who Stopped Going to Church).

He scooped both Best Drama and Best Industry Director.

Also hailing from Lewis, Glasgow School of Art student Danielle MacLeod won two awards for her entry Bho Clach gu Clach (From Stone to Stone): Best Heritage Film and Most Promising New Director.

The prize for Most Promising New Director, funded by HIE, will see Danielle secure a placement with an Highands and Islands based production company.

Best Script went to Morag Ann MacNeil, from Barra, for the film Gabh do Leòr.

Lana Pheutan from Skye, won two of the three awards for which she had been shortlisted, winning Best Performance and Best Student Film for her powerful film ‘Coig Puing a’ Trì’ (Five Point Three) which tells the story of the challenges faced by transgender woman.

Lana also won the People’s Choice award, as voted by the public on the FilmG website.

North Skye residents Iain Wilson and Alasdair MacLeod amused and entertained judges with their comedy film, Ceum Dub, for which they won the award Best Mobile Short.

It was a star studded night at the awards ceremony held at Glasgow’s Old Fruitmarket on Friday evening, with appearances from Greg McHugh, better known as Gary Tank Commander and River City actress and new face of Raven, Aisha Touissant.

Greg McHugh said: “What a fantastic night I’ve had at the FilmG awards, not only has it been a pleasure to watch some fantastic films, and some particularly funny ones in the youth category, but it’s also been great to present the award with Gaelic icon Donnie Dotaman! I’d like to wish them all well, and encourage them to keep making films in Gaelic.”

Iseabail Mactaggart, Director of Strategy and Partnerships at MG ALBA said: “It was a real pleasure, and hugely exciting, to celebrate the fantastic young talent we saw at this year’s FilmG Awards.

“To see an independent filmmaker win Best Film in the youth category for the first time is testament to the growing confidence we are seeing in young Gaelic filmmakers.

“That, along with the exceptional standard we saw in both adult and youth categories, demonstrates the rich part FilmG is able to play in encouraging creativity within Gaelic media.

“This year marks ten years of incredible stories being told, and as we look forward to the future, we can be sure the Gaelic filmmaking industry has many reasons to be optimistic.”

The FilmG Awards show is available to watch on iPlayer.

WINNERS OPEN CATEGORY

Best Comedy or Drama: Mar a Thachair do Dh’fhear a Sgur a Dhol Dhan Eaglais The Man Who Stopped Going to Church

Best Performance: Lana Pheutan in Còig Puing a Trì Five Point Three

Best Industry Director: John Murdo MacAulay with Mar a Thachair do Dh’fhear a Sgur a Dhol Dhan Eaglais The Man Who Stopped Going to Church

Best Script: Morag Ann MacNeil with Gabh do Leòr Dheth Fill Your Boots

HIE’s Most Promising New Director: Danielle MacLeod with Bho Clach gu Clach From Stone to Stone

Best Heritage Film: Bho Clach gu Clach From Stone to Stone

Best Student Film: Còig Puing a Trì Five Point Three

Best Mobile Short: CeumDub DubStep

WINNERS YOUTH CATEGORY

Best Film: Eòghan Beag: Latha Mòr Wee Ewan: A Big Day

Best Performance: Sheena MacGregor in Peigi an Eagle Peigi the Eagle

FilmG Gaelic Award for Learners: A’ Bhean Eudach The Jealous Wife

FilmG Gaelic Award for Fluent Speakers: Mèirleach nam Mehs The Sheep Rustlers

Best Youth Group Film: Tàlant an Taobh Siar The West Side’s Got Talent

Best Script: Fuaim a’ Bhlàir Battle Sound

Most Creative Production: Mairead

Best Mobile Short by a Young Filmmaker: Sgaradh Tuinn nan Linntean Through the Waves of Time

Best Sports Commentary: Anndra Cumming