Twinkling in Stornoway for the Christmas Tree Switch On

Jack Frost was out in force in Stornoway on Friday evening for the town’s much anticipated Christmas Lights Switch On.

Despite the bitter weather a throng of people turned out to the event to welcome the official beginning of the festive season in town.

Santa turned up in his boat-sleigh escorted by flaming torch bearers and was soon out and about amongst the crowds to greet the little ones who had turned out to see him.

Music from the Salvation Army band and dancing from Lynne Maclean and Kirsty Anderson dancers entertained the crowd.

Then the countdown got underway to light up the town Christmas tree, and these didn’t disappoint, there were plenty of ohhhs and wows as the twinkling tree came to life and the lights were complemented by some stunning fireworks over at Cuddy Point.

Christmas has come to the Isles, see more of the coverage of the night in this week’s Stornoway Gazette out on Thursday, December 14th.