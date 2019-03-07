Two Western Isles projects benefit from Government funding

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has welcomed the Scottish Government’s announcement that £2,100,000 worth of funding for two projects in the Western Isles has been awarded as part of the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

£1,800,000 has been awarded to the Cnoc Soilleir project for the establishment of a new state-of-the art modern building for Gaelic and cultural heritage in South Uist, including Gaidhlig language, music, dance and education.

The building has been designed to become a local focal point for the community and visitors. It is an innovative joint venture between Ceòlas and Lews Castle College UHI.

£368,338 has also been awarded to the Grinneabhat Project to redevelop the former school in Bragar, which closed in 2013.

The project has been developed by the community through extensive consultation and will involve the building undergoing a full refurbishment to include an exhibition space to showcase historical and cultural displays and local artists’ work.

Alasdair Allan MSP said: “I am really pleased that both of these projects have been able to secure this funding from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

“Ceòlas and Lews Castle College have developed impressive and ambitious plans for a centre for Gaelic music, dance and culture at Cnoc Soilleir.

“The project will have a significant role in helping with the revitalisation of the Gaelic language in Scotland, while creating jobs and increasing cultural and educational activity in Uist.

“There has also been a strong desire within the community in Bragar to see the school continue as a community asset.

“This project has the potential to bring great economic benefits to that part of Lewis and I have been supportive of it in my capacity as local MSP.”