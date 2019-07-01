Unusual white Robin in South Lochs

Reader David Dyson sent us this picture from South Lochs of, what he believes, is a white Robin.

David said: “I noted that there was recently a story of a very rare white sparrow in the Borders area, published in the Daily Record.

“In the South Lochs, we are recently regularly sighting an equally unusual white Robin. It is just beyond Gravir on the road to Lemreway, and seen very often in about the same place, as robins are territorial.

“We do not believe the Robin to be albino as the eyes are not red, but the lack of colour is probably due to the lack of or reduced quantity of a certain pigmentation in the feathers.”

Have you spotted the South Lochs White Robin?