Video - film of the Islands from 1941

We spotted a film from yesteryear on Youtube this afternoon and thought our readers might like to take a look.

It is from the British Council Film Collection and dates from 1941.

According to the information posted with the film at the time the Minister of Information, Brendan Bracken was none too happy about the British Council distributing the film.

He claimed that the film was “living proof of Goebbels’ statements that the British are frivolous, or that they are fighting the war to perpetuate a way of living long since outmoded, or that they have lost the intellectual, moral and industrial lead which they once held.”

The film is certainly an eye opener on how the Islands used to be and how they were presented to the wider world.

To see the film: CLICK HERE