Video - Get a glimpse of Pipe Band’s New York adventure

Sgoil Lionicleit Pipe Band, made up of secondary school students from Uist and Barra, are being documented as they travel to New York to take part in the famous New York Tartan Week.

Gaelic media company MacTV have been following the pipe band as they began fundraising for their trip which has taken them 5,000km away from the tiny island they call home.

The New York Tartan Week, which is in its 20th year, celebrates Scottish culture and centres around Tartan Day, which took place on April 6th.

The documentary following the pipe band will air in the Autumn on BBC ALBA.

As part of their tip the Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band travelled to Ellis Island.

They were invited by Robert Currie, Commander of the Name and Arms of Currie, to perform on the island as part of Tartan Week.

Pupils entertained visitors to the island with tunes and songs, and were extremely well received.

The pupils also paid tribute to Eilidh MacLeod, who was part of the Pipe Band, but who died in the Manchester arena attack last year.

The concert and the Eilidh Macleod tribute which were recorded by the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Multimedia Unit and are available to view online: click here