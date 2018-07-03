Video - Nicolson Graduation 2018

The last days of our school careers - some of us remember those days well, others not-so-much.

However the sixth year of the Nicolson Institute has posted a Graduation video to Youtube to ensure memories of their final days at the Niccie will not be lost.

With images of pupils, video clips and featuring some different activities from during the 2017/18 term the film captures all of the excitement of those final days of secondary education, as the young people prepare to move on to jobs or further education.

See their video: CLICK HERE