Video taster - circus fun is coming to the Islands

All the thrills of the circus are on the way to Lewis in July as Circus Montini rolls into town.

Circus Montini is a dazzling combination of theatre, music and dance.

The amazing cast of international artistes brings audiences a sensational mix of acrobatics, comedy, juggling, illusion and aerial feats.

There are no animals and quality and innovation are at the top of the agenda for this sensational company of human performers.

High quality, affordable family entertainment.

There will be something for everyone with laughs, thrills, suspense and lots of action.

In a world full of digital and virtual entertainment with computer games and the internet, nothing can ever beat bringing the whole family together to witness the magic of a live performance.

The circus will be at Tong Hall Football Pitch from July 2nd to 7th.

Get a little taste of Circus Montini with a Facebook video of the acts: HERE

To book tickets for the circus log on to: Website