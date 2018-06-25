Video - WIIGA Youth Games Opening Ceremony

The first ever Western Isles Island Games Association (WIIGA) Youth Games got underway in Stornoway last week with an opening ceremony kicking things off in impressive fashion at Stornoway Town Hall on Tuesday evening.

Pupils from all four Comhairle secondary schools – Nicolson Institute, Sir E Scott, Castlebay and Lionacleit – took part in the multi-sport event which was held over two days.

A piper leads S3 and S4 pupils from all four Comhairle secondary schools from the Nicolson Institute into Stornnoway town centre as part of the opening ceremony for the

The Island Games have become a huge part of sport in the Western Isles in recent years as our sportsmen and women have starred on the international stage, leaping, running, splashing and pedalling onto podiums from Shetland and Rhodes to Bermuda, Jersey and Gotland.

The Youth Games gave our aspiring sportspeople from S3 and S4 a little taster of the event.

To see a full round up of all the action from the WIIGA Youth Games see the Gazette’s four page special on the event in this week’s issue out on Thursday, June 28th.