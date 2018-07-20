Warm Hebridean welcome to the One Show in Harris

Matt Baker and Alex Jones last night (Thursday) hailed an amazing team effort after The One Show was broadcast live from the Isle of Harris.

This was the first of two programmes, with a focus on Gaelic culture and life in the Outer Hebrides.

The presenters dealing with the fickle Hebridean 'summer'.

The programme’s first live outside transmission from the Western Isles followed a unique partnership between Scotland’s Gaelic Media Service (Seirbheis nam Meadhanan Gàidhlig), MG ALBA & the BBC.

MG ALBA provided over half of the 50+ crew, as well as some of its world class sound, camera, lighting, editing and outside broadcast facilities.

Amongst the features, Ben Fogle returned to Taransay to reminisce about his time on reality TV show Castaway and Marty Jopson recreated an ambitious experiment from the 1930s to deliver mail between the islands.

Photographer and former punk rocker John Maher also appeared on the show alongside Iain MacLeod, one of his photo subjects.

The show highlighted the wonderful landscape of the Outer Hebrides.

Matt Baker, who bought a new Harris Tweed cap to wear on the programme, said: “We received a fantastic welcome, and the stunning location made it extra special.

“The crew, including dozens of staff from MG ALBA, put in a herculean Hebridean effort to be able to make the show really special, so a big thank you to them.”

Co-presenter Alex Jones added: “We still have a fair bit of work to do on our Gaelic – albeit Matt and I have been trying – but the welcome that we have received has been absolutely brilliant!”

Tonight’s (Friday) programme comes live from the Heb Celt Festive in Stornoway.

The programme will feature the face of BBC ALBA, Fiona McKenzie, who will present a feature on a decade of Scotland’s Gaelic channel.