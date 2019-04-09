Western Isles are still your home say parliamentarians

“The Western Isles remains your home,” is the message from Western Isles politicians MP Angus MacNeil and MSP Alasdair Allan to all EU citizens living locally, amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty.

Last week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made a commitment to EU citizens that Scotland remains their home - promising to continue making a strong case for their rights to be protected in any EU exit scenario.

The SNP leader has written an open letter to EU citizens to confirm a new ‘Stay in Scotland’ package that will consist of:

£250,000 for community based support across Scotland

A support and advice service for EU citizens with more complex needs or particular challenges

A toolkit for employers, including posters, factsheets, digital content and guide directing EU citizens to further guidance

Local MSP Alasdair Allan has previously written to EU citizens in the area following a successful campaign to push the UK government to scrap the £65 “settled status” fee.

Alasdair Allan MSP said: “It is important to make clear that EU citizens will always remain welcome in the islands, and I will continue to do all I can to help people stay in Scotland.

“It’s wrong for the UK government to oblige EU citizens who have built their lives in Scotland, and who contribute massively to our economy and communities, to apply for the continued right to remain in their own homes.”

Angus MacNeil MP commented: “With absolutely no clarity from the Westminster Government - despite a vast majority of Scottish MPs voting to Revoke Article 50 - this announcement from the First Minister will provide welcome support for EU citizens across Scotland.

“The economic toll from Brexit is already being felt.

“If ripping up trade agreements and walking out of trade blocks was such a good idea every country would be doing it.

“Only the UK is going down the path of making trade more difficult and expensive. “I’d like to urge anyone who has issues or concerns they would like to discuss with me to please get in touch.”