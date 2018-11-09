Western Isles comhairle run care home is praised in care report

Trianaid Care Home in North Uist is making a ‘significant difference’ to the ‘health, safety and happiness’ of its residents’ according to a report by the Care Inspectorate.

The Home, which is owned and managed by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, provides care for twelve older people, including people living with dementia with facilities for long-term and respite care.

The report states: ‘It seemed as if staff took a pride in making the best of the facilities available, and in including people living in the service in any proposed changes. During the inspection, people we spoke with, including people living in the home, their relatives and professional visitors, shared with us a positive view of the care provided at Trianaid. There was an evident sense that people were being supported by a staff group whom they knew well, and with whom they had established trusting relationships’.

Concluding: ‘The service was being led by an attentive manager, whom residents and relatives could approach, and who encouraged a person centred approach towards meeting individual needs. A variety of activities were taking place which seemed to be well attended, and which were being enjoyed by those present. Staff were well-informed about individual interests and ensured that previously expressed preferences continued to be upheld. People living in the care home looked well cared for’.

The Care Inspectorate gave the highest rating marks available in its overall assessments of the care being provided.