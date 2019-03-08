Western Isles MP urges islanders to ‘Brexit proof’ holiday plans

Islanders planning a summer holiday should ensure they are prepared for a potential No Deal Brexit, warns Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

With less than a month until the planned Brexit date, Mr MacNeil says a No Deal scenario could mean passports with less than six months validity may not be accepted for travel to EU countries.

He is urging families to check passport expiry dates now and to ensure they have adequate travel insurance in place as it is unlikely that European Health Insurance Card will remain valid if there is No Deal (this currently gives UK travellers free emergency healthcare in EU countries).

No Deal Brexit could also mean that holidaymakers from the UK will need an International Driving Permit (IDP) to drive in EU countries (with the exception of Ireland).

Mr MacNeil said: “My view is that Article 50 should be revoked to end the Brexit chaos and remove us from a situation which will lead to economic damage in the event of a deal or No Deal.

“However in the event of No Deal travellers must ensure that passports have more than 6 months validity; they must ensure they have travel insurance which includes cover for unexpected medical emergencies; and must also check what International Driving Permit (IDP) is required in your travel destination, these are available from some Post Offices.”

Consumer advice source Which? stated this month that if you book a package holiday which is cancelled because of Brexit, you will be able to claim the full holiday cost back.

They also state that most planned flights between the UK and the EU will go ahead after March 29th although the International Air Transport Association has warned that some may be cancelled.

If your flight is cancelled, you will get a refund or an alternative flight but compensation is unlikely.

Deal or no deal, any travel disruption caused directly by Brexit will likely be declared an extraordinary circumstances, which means no compensation.

