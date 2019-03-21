Western Isles MP will push Parliament to end Brexit

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil is pushing for a debate and vote in the House of Commons next week to end Brexit.

Mr MacNeil has put forward an amendment for this course of action at both previous Meaningful votes on the Prime Minister’s damaging Brexit deal.

His plan has attracted support from many MPs across the political spectrum including Father of the House Kenneth Clarke MP.

Mr MacNeil said: “The UK only has power to Revoke Article 50 until a week Friday (March 29th) and after that it will be at the utter mercy of the kindness of the EU to avoid a No Deal situation.

“The Prime Minister’s deal has been rejected twice by record majorities, Parliament has come to a consensus, but she will not listen.

“Revoking Article 50 is the only answer and way to resolve this situation and protect us all from economic uncertainty and damage of the Prime Minister’s deal or no deal.”

A poll will run until Friday morning on Mr MacNeil’s Facebook page asking ‘Should the UK Revoke Article 50?’

So far the result is strongly in support of revocation which would end Brexit.

To vote visit: THE PAGE HERE