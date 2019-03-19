Western Isles MSP reacts to Ofgem announcement

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has reacted to today’s announcement from OFGEM that it is minded to reject SSEN’s proposals for a 600MW link to the Western Isles and instead proposes a smaller 450MW connection.

Alasdair Allan said: “I am extremely disappointed by this decision.

“The difference in cost between the 600MW and 450MW transmission link is less than 5% of the total project cost, but it would deliver an additional 30% of socio-economic benefit to the Western Isles and allow the plethora of community groups with ambitions for their own renewables projects to connect to the grid.

“This is a completely short-sighted decision which calls into question OFGEM’s decision making and the level of attention they have given to the Western Isles.

“Renewables projects from the Western Isles have the potential to produce some of the cheapest and greenest electricity in the country while providing up to £2 billion in local and national socio-economic benefit.

“However, obstacles such as today’s announcement continue to be placed in our way.

“The Western Isles has been waiting a long time for a transmission connection to mainland GB. We should not have to wait any longer. I urge OFGEM to reconsider this decision.”