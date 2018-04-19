Western Isles presence at Royal Wedding

The Western Isles will be represented at the Royal Wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19th by Kerry and Kirsty MacPhee from South Uist.

The sisters have established names for themselves at national and international levels with Kerry having participated in the Scottish, British and European Cycling Championships as well as the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and both have been competitors in the Island Games, representing the Western Isles.

Lord-Lieutenant Donald Martin, who had been invited to nominate the islands’ representatives said: “I am delighed that Kerry and Kirsty are able to accept the invitation for this special event and I am sure they will enjoy the experience as well as being excellent ambassadors for our community.”

In commenting on the invitation Kerry said: “Kirsty and I are absolutely honoured to be asked to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan.

“We are both extremely proud to come from the Western Isles and it is a community that has got behind us in all our endeavours.

“We very much look forward to the opportunity to once again represent our beautiful islands at the forthcoming Royal Wedding.”