Western Isles Schools well represented at film awards

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is delighted to announce that pupils from The Nicolson Institute, Castlebay School, Sgoil an Taobh Siar and Sgoil an Iochdair have been shortlisted for the prestigious FilmG awards.

Pupils from The Nicolson Institute will be delighted as they have been shortlisted in three categories.

Their film Mèirleach nam Meeehs is shortlisted for The Best Film Award and FilmG’s Gaelic Award and Gillian MacLean has also been shortlisted in the category for Best Actor/Actress.

Castlebay Community School is also shortlisted in FilmG’s Gaelic Awards for their film, Na Fiaclan Fìreannach.

In the primary school section two local schools have been successful; Sgoil an Iochdair with Creid Crogaidh and Sgoil an Taobh Siar with their take on Britain’s Got Talent, Tàlant an Taobh Siar.

It wasn’t just island schools who were successful in reaching the final stages of the competition.

A youth group from Fèis na Hearadh are on the shortlist for the Best Film Award for their film Ròs.

Cllr Angus McCormack, Chairman of Education, Sport and Children’s Services at the Comhairle, said: “They have all done exceptionally well to reach this stage of the competition.

“This is further evidence of the praiseworthy work which is being done in our schools and in our communities.

“A lot of effort went into making the films and I wish every school, pupil and community group the very best of luck.”

The Awards Ceremony will take place in Glasgow on Friday the 9th of February 2018 and all schools and community groups shortlisted will be represented at the event which will take place at the Old Fruitmarket.

All this year’s films can be viewed at www.filmg.co.uk.