Western Isles Ska fans will be able to see heroes Madness in Inverness this summer

Inverness’ Northern Meeting Park will be transformed into the House of Fun when Madness arrives in the city next summer.

The band – one of the most successful British pop groups of all time – will headline a huge outdoor concert in Northern Meeting Park, Inverness on Friday 23rd August 2019.

Famous for unique, quirky pop classics including House of Fun; Driving in My Car; It Must Be Love; Our House; and Baggy Trousers, Madness will bring their love of pop to the North of Scotland.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, the band said: “We’re excited to be heading back to Scotland to perform outdoors, this time in the Highlands.

“Our Scottish fans always give us such a warm welcome and we’ll offer them a great concert featuring a superb line-up of our hits, which we can all dance along to!”

The show is being organised by local concert promoter, LCC Live, and is the first concert to be announced for Northern Meeting Park next summer as part of ‘Live in the City’.

Bob Reid, Operations Manager, LCC Live, said: “Madness are the band of the people, who inject fun into everything they do. They are superb live and always give fans an incredible night performing a range of their unique hits from over the decades.

“This show offers an opportunity to see one of the greatest bands in the world play in the north of Scotland. I hope you can join us!”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday (20th December 2018) at 9am and can be purchased from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 991) or in person from Cafferys Menswear, Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness, IV2 3PP.