Wind farm developer Lewis Wind Power will sponsor this year’s Stornoway Christmas Lights

Stornoway Amenity Trust has announced that Lewis Wind Power (LWP), the developer of the proposed Stornoway and Uisenis wind farms, will be a sponsor for this year’s festive lights and switching on ceremony.

Will Collins, Project Manager for the company said: “We know that the Christmas lights are an important part of the run up to the festive period across the country, so we are delighted to do our bit to help make sure that Stornoway again has a great display at the very heart of the town.

A Stornoway Amenity Trust committee spokesperson stated: “The Christmas lights are a big part of the festive celebrations for the people of Stornoway and they can only happen with the support of local businesses and charities.

“Finding the funding for these types of events is becoming harder each year so it’s great that LWP are supporting the 2018 initiative along with the Western Isles Lottery and others.

“We now look forward to welcoming the local community along to the town centre for the ‘switch on’ which is on Friday, December 7th.”