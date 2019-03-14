Windstorm Renewables crowned winner of Innovator Launchpad

A wind turbine technology firm were crowned winners of the 2018/19 Innovator Launchpad competition.

Windstorm Renewables fought off stiff competition from 40 other firms to land the £6,500 UK Innovator Launchpad award. In addition to the cash funding, the firm gains a PR and advice package provided by the competition sponsors.

Windstorm has developed a mini power plant using innovative wind turbine technology which is said to generate more power at a lower cost than other systems currently is use.

Founder and chief executive John Mailey collected the award at a ceremony held at The Dome in Edinburgh along with representatives from previous winners uFraction8 and Turtle Pack.

Fellow finalist Alterwaste is the creator of an alternative to plastic made from eggshells, while Designed for Life has developed an innovative sofa design extending the product’s life. They claimed second and third places, respectively.

The sponsors of this year’s competition are Murgitroyd, Leyton UK, Clydesdale & Yorkshire Banking Group (CYBG), Dog Digital and Betabrand.

The next Innovator Launchpad competition rolls out in the Autumn - interested companies should visit murgitroyd.com/innovatorlaunchpad to sign up for updates.