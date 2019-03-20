Woman dies following incident at beach on Harris

Police Scotland can confirm a woman has died following an incident at a beach in the Nisabost area of the Isle of Harris.

Police were called to the area around 8.25am on Wednesday, March 20 along with partners from HM Coastguard and the RNLI.

The woman was recovered by helicopter to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway where she was sadly pronounced dead. Her next of kin is aware.

Inspector Jane Nicolson said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the woman’s family and friends.

“We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which have led to her death and this work is at an early stage.

“The death is currently unexplained, though initial enquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.

“We are grateful for the assistance of our partners in the emergency services and members of the public in relation to this incident.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 547 of March 20.