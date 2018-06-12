Work begins on new path to Iolaire Memorial

Work has on the new path to the Iolaire Memorial at Holm and will take approximately eight weeks to complete.

The £170,000 project will be carried out by the Breedon Group and will include a fenced, tarred, DDA (Disability Discrimination Act) compliant path to the memorial site.

The main element of work involves the excavation and building up of material to form a path that has a suitable gradient to ensure access for all who wish to visit this site, which has been challenging to achieve in this location. Preparatory works for additional commemorative sculptures, commissioned by An Lanntair, has also been included within this phase of works.

Norman A Macdonald, Chairman of the Iolaire Working Group, said: “The works to the path are part of the ongoing planning for the 100th commemoration of the Iolaire tragedy and will make the Iolaire Memorial more accessible for members of the public.

“We are very pleased to have reached this stage and look forward to the seeing the path works complete later in the summer.”