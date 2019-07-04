Work on new water treatment centre for Ness set to begin

Work is set to begin on a £6.5 million Scottish Water project to take care of the future of the water supply for Ness, Isle of Lewis.

The utility’s delivery alliance partner Efficient Service Delivery (ESD) is starting work this month to expand the existing Water Treatment Works at Airigh Na Gaoithe and fit upgraded water treatment equipment and controls.

There will be a new filtration system and generator which will be housed in an extension to the existing main building, as well as a separate new raw water storage tank.

The work will ensure Scottish Water can continue to supply clear, fresh and great-tasting water to customers in Ness for years to come, with improved ability to maintain water supply in the event of any significant disruption to the site’s power supply.

ESD Project Manager Andy MacDonald said: “We’re grateful to the team at Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn who have been working with us in recent months to finalise the land and access arrangements to enable our work to go ahead.

“The site is relatively distant from residents, but we appreciate there will be some additional construction traffic while work is underway. We will make every effort to keep any disruption to a minimum and to ensure drivers are mindful of safety at all times.”

Malcolm MacPhail of Scottish Water added: “The investment we are making is important to ensure that Ness has a reliable and high quality water supply for years to come.

“The upgraded Water Treatment Works will have improved capacity to accommodate natural variation in the quality of the raw water.

“It will also have additional resilience to withstand periods of severe weather and is sized to meet the community’s projected future needs.”

Access to the site is from the A857 in Habost, on to Cross Skigersta Road, continuing beyond the Habost Recycling Centre. Work on the project is expected to take around 18 months to complete.

Customers with any questions or concerns about the deliveries, can contact Scottish Water’s customer team on help@scottishwater.co.uk or 0800 0778 778, quoting the reference: Capital/403917/ESD.