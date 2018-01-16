Work to start on Lews Castle projects

Contractors are being sought for the first phase of the Lews Castle Grounds Regeneration Project.

Tender invitations for the works have been published on the Public Contracts Scotland portal with a return date of 12 February.

An information day and site visit for potential contractors will take place on Wednesday 24 January, from 11am at the Woodlands Café in the Lews Castle Grounds.

The initial phase of capital works has a total value of almost £2 million and work is planned to start in the Spring of 2018.

The works are being tendered as two contracts with the larger contract (Buildings and Structures) comprising two lots in order to provide flexibility for interested contractors.

The Buildings lot will focus on the repair and restoration the Porters Lodge and the Boatman’s Tower – two important historic buildings needing comprehensive repair to give them a new lease of life.

The Structures lot includes work to the Castle terrace, steps and Bastion wall, the former private gardens, the castellated seawall and historic bridges.

The Civils contract includes drainage works in the former private gardens and on the Castle Green and works to paths.

On completion of the first phase of the project, further phases of work will follow including the restoration of the soft landscaping and plantings in the vicinity of Lews Castle.

Funding for the project is coming from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Stornoway Trust, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Historic Environment Scotland. The project will complement the recently restored Lews Castle which also received significant Lottery funding.