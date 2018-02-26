Working to support Apprenticeship Week

Scottish Apprenticeship Week is the annual campaign to show that apprenticeships work for businesses, individuals and the economy.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is hosting a series of events to demonstrate how apprenticeships work for businesses, individuals and the economy.

There is commitment to supporting more Modern Apprenticeships as well as Foundation and Graduate Level Apprenticeships.

Apprenticeship week is co-ordinated by Skills Development Scotland (SDS). The campaign aims to encourage more employers to take on apprentices.

This year’s campaign theme is ‘Apprenticeships are the Business’, recognising the value work-based learning brings to employers across the country.

This is an opportunity to raise awareness of the successes of apprentices who have chosen to get a job, get paid and get qualified to develop their careers.

Comhairle Leader, Cllr Roddie Mackay, said: “Research indicates that there is demand from young people for opportunities to study and work on the islands.

“As a Comhairle we are very supportive of providing opportunities for young people to pursue positive destinations within the islands and in doing so, slowing population decline and strengthening the islands’ economy.

“We would like to invite all local employers, school pupils, parents/carers, colleges and training providers as well as interested members of the public to participate in the Scottish Apprenticeship Week events.”

Employers are encouraged to advertise any current or future apprenticeship vacancies during Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Drop-in sessions for the exchange of ideas and information are as follows:

Venue: Town Hall, 20 South Beach Street, Stornoway on Tuesday, 6th March between 10am and 7pm.

Also on Wednesday, 7th March from 10am to 7pm and Thursday, 8th March from 10am to 1pm.

In Harris there will be an event at Sir E Scott School in Tarbert on Friday, 9th March between 12.25pm and 1.15pm.

Cothrom Ltd, in partnership with SDS Careers, will be holding Drop In Sessions in both South Uist and Barra.

The event at Cothrom Learning Centre, Ormiclate, South Uist will take place on Wednesday, 7th March between 10am and 4pm.

And at Castlebay Community School, Barra on Thursday, 8th March from 10am until 2pm.

Please check their website http://www.cothrom.net for more information